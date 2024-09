Napoli midfielder Matteo Politano was happy scoring in victory over Monza.

Politano admits he hopes his form brings him to the attention of Italy coach Luciano Spalletti.

He later said, “We knew the importance of this game and wanted the win at all costs to keep the consistency going.

“That is my objective, to get back into the Italy squad.

"All I can do is give my best for Napoli and then the coach will decide.”