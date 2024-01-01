Tribal Football
Sabatini: Arsenal buying Calafiori a DISASTER for Serie A

Sabatini: Arsenal buying Calafiori a DISASTER for Serie A
Italian sporting director Walter Sabatini says Bologna selling Riccardo Calafiori to Arsenal would be a "disaster" for local football.

Arsenal are sudden favourites to land the Italy defender.

Sabatini told Radio Sportiva:  "It's a disaster when strong young players like him leave our league.

"€45m is a huge sum but the defenders were paid even more. I think it's the minimum for someone like him: left-footed, physically imposing, authoritative and with personality in the game.

"Let's remember what he did in the 96th minute against Croatia: he came out with the ball, ran forty metres, targeted the defence and unloaded the ball. 

"They are plays if you only have quality and courage and only great players have the courage to take risks and make the action."

