Arsenal serious about Italy international Calafiori

Arsenal are among the teams serious about signing Italy international Riccardo Calafiori.

Riccardo Calafiori could be Arsenal's biggest signing of the summer.

The centre half helped his club side Bologna reach the Champions League for the first time since the 1960s.

The 22-year-old shone at Euro 2024 and was suspended for Italy’s knockout loss to Switzerland.

Per Corriere dello Sport, Arsenal are the latest team to show serious interest in Calafiori.

While Bologna know they may have to sell if a big enough offer arrives, they are in no rush.

What may work in the Gunners’ favor is that Bologna would rather sell the player abroad than to an Italian team.