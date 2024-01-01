Tribal Football
Big Prem trio receives boost in pursuit of Bologna defender Calafiori
Major Premier League interest is emerging for Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori.

Calafiori caught the eye of scouts at the Euros as he impressed in a struggling Italy team.

The Mirror says  Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea are eyeing the centre-back.

Juventus are also keen, but the hiring of Bologna's coach Thiago Motta means that their Serie A rival is reluctant to lose more names to a league competitor.

The 22-year-old has a contract with Bologna that runs until the summer of 2027.

