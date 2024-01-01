Bologna favouring Calafiori Prem sale

Bologna are eager to sell Riccardo Calafiori to the Premier League rather than another Serie A club.

The Italian center half is one of a few players from their squad that emerged with any credit after Euro 2024.

Advertisement Advertisement

Calafiori showed his defensive steel and his ability to play out from the back as well.

Per The Mirror, Arsenal, Juventus, and Liverpool are among the teams circling.

Juve would have a hard time competing with the Premier League clubs for finances.

Bologna are said to be seeking a fee of at least £40 million for the calm 22-year-old defender.