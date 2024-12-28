Roma encouraging offers for Zalewski

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Roma are encouraging offers for Nicola Zalewski.

The attacker has been made available by Roma ahead of the winter market.

Zalewski's deal with Roma expires in June.

Tribalfootball.com's transfer expert Rudy Galetti is reporting: "Fenerbahce and Besiktas are seriously interested in Zalewski and are both planning new concrete steps to sign the Pole in the winter transfer window.

"Roma, for their part, want to sell Nicola (and cash in) in January to avoid losing him in the summer as a free agent."

 

