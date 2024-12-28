Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal relief over initial Saka injury shocker
Zidane makes definitive Premier League decision
Odegaard on Arsenal's Ipswich clash without Saka and Sterling: We are fully locked in
Ipswich midfielder Phillips: Arsenal showed themselves a very good team

Capello encourages Roma to keep hold of Dybala

Carlos Volcano
Capello encourages Roma to keep hold of Dybala
Capello encourages Roma to keep hold of DybalaAction Plus
Former AS Roma coach Fabio Capello has urged management to keep hold of Paulo Dybala.

The Argentina attacker is being linked with a January move to Galatasaray.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But Capello told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "I always keep the good players.

"If we discuss Dybala we can discuss anyone. He has some physical problems, we know that, but when he's well and goes on the pitch he almost always makes the difference."

On veteran Roma coach Claudio Ranieri, Capello said: "Ranieri will have time until the end to work and give dignity to the team, which he is already doing very well, with great desire. Claudio seems very determined to me." 

Mentions
Serie ADybala PauloAS RomaGalatasarayFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Borriello admits pushing Zaniolo towards Atalanta
Roma coach Ranieri insists senior pair must stay
The Calcio Comment: Ranieri helps Roma smile again but faces Dybala dilemma