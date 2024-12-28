Capello encourages Roma to keep hold of Dybala

Former AS Roma coach Fabio Capello has urged management to keep hold of Paulo Dybala.

The Argentina attacker is being linked with a January move to Galatasaray.

Advertisement Advertisement

But Capello told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "I always keep the good players.

"If we discuss Dybala we can discuss anyone. He has some physical problems, we know that, but when he's well and goes on the pitch he almost always makes the difference."

On veteran Roma coach Claudio Ranieri, Capello said: "Ranieri will have time until the end to work and give dignity to the team, which he is already doing very well, with great desire. Claudio seems very determined to me."