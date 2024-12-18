Roma DESPERATE to sell Dybala to Galatasaray in January

AS Roma are DESPERATE to sell Paulo Dybala to Galatasaray next month.

Il Corriere dello Sport says Carlos Novel, the Argentine's agent, was seen in the presidential box at the Ali Sami Yen stadium in Istanbul during Sunday night's match between Galatasaray and Trabzonspor, which ended 4-3.

The latest reports tell of an ongoing negotiation over a two and a half year contract (expiring on June 30, 2027) for a total of €25m net.

For this half of the season it's 5 million, then 10 for each of the other two remaining years. The Turks want to first finalise the agreement with the striker and then move onto negotiations with Roma.

For the Giallorossi club, they're in a hurry to conclude things to avoid triggering the clause for the automatic renewal of Dybala's contract at around €8m net per year. A burden that would be unbearable for Roma's budget.

The final decision is up to Dybala. For his fee the Friedkins are asking for a small compensation, between €3-4m to sell in January.