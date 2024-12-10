Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd, Man City alerted as Sporting CP board considers instant Gyokeres sale
REVEALED: Ashworth's manager shortlist snubbed by Man Utd top brass
Saha says Pogba wants to return to Man Utd to help midfield crisis
REVEALED: Ratcliffe was furious with Ashworth's Man Utd claim

Galatasaray watching Son situation closely at Tottenham

Paul Vegas
Galatasaray watching Son situation closely at Tottenham
Galatasaray watching Son situation closely at TottenhamAction Plus
Galatasaray are eyeing Tottenham captain Heung-min Son.

The South Korea striker is off contract in June and yet to open talks about a new deal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Fanatik says Gala management are watching Son's situation closely and are ready to make a pre-contract pitch to the attacker next month.

For their part, Spurs can trigger a 12-month option in the player's deal.

Gala see Son as a potential replacement for Victor Osimhen, who is on-loan from Napoli and set to be sold in 2025.

Son has five goals and four assists in 16 competitive games for Tottenham this season.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueSon Heung-MinOsimhen VictorTottenhamGalatasarayNapoliSerie ASuper LigFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Osimhen set to disappoint Chelsea, PSG with favoured club choice
Bayer Leverkusen join Chelsea, Juventus interest in Lecce wing-back Dorgu
Man Utd interested in four strikers including Osimhen and Marmoush this January