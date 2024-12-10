Galatasaray watching Son situation closely at Tottenham

Galatasaray are eyeing Tottenham captain Heung-min Son.

The South Korea striker is off contract in June and yet to open talks about a new deal.

Fanatik says Gala management are watching Son's situation closely and are ready to make a pre-contract pitch to the attacker next month.

For their part, Spurs can trigger a 12-month option in the player's deal.

Gala see Son as a potential replacement for Victor Osimhen, who is on-loan from Napoli and set to be sold in 2025.

Son has five goals and four assists in 16 competitive games for Tottenham this season.

