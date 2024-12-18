Galatasaray chief Ozturk admits contact with Roma ace Dybala

Tribal Football
Galatasaray vice-president Metin Ozturk admits they're in contact with agents for Roma striker Paulo Dybala.

It's been suggested Roma are willing to sell the Argentina international next month.

“There are players who will leave and players who will join our team during the winter transfer window,” said Ozturk.

“Each operation will be undertaken in line with what Okan Buruk and the scouting team dictate. I am not supervising the operation, but I know there has been contact. The one who decides is Okan Hodja, though.

“The task of the management is to guarantee the financial side and carry out the negotiations. There are still many players interested in our club.” 

