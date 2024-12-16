Pogba agents seek talks with Galatasaray

Paul Pogba is keen to train with Galatasaray in the New Year, it has been revealed.

Pogba is a free agent after having his contract with Juventus terminated by mutual consent last month. The midfielder can return to competitive action in March after having his doping ban cut from four years to 18 months on appeal.

Sabah says Pogba wants to train with Galatasaray. The 31-year-old Frenchman has made it known through his agents that he wants a chance to join training at Gala, who are busy between the Super Lig and the Europa League.

Although he will not be able to resume the competition before March 2025, Pogba is looking for a structure where he can get back into shape.

Wanted by several clubs, including Olympique Marseille , the former Juventus player will be able to return to training, starting in January.

