The Calcio Comment: Did ADL fail to match Conte's ambitions for Napoli in January?

Inter surges ahead. The Nerazzurri secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Genoa, while Napoli stumbled with a 2-1 defeat against Como.

Last weekend may have marked the first true turning point in this season’s Serie A title race. Inter has now climbed to the top of the standings with 57 points, overtaking Napoli (56), while Atalanta sits close behind at 54, ready to insert itself into this increasingly unpredictable battle for the Scudetto. The Nerazzurri’s win came thanks to Lautaro Martínez, who once again stepped up in the most crucial moment, as he has done so often since arriving in Milan.

Against Genoa, he proved his leadership on the pitch, delivering the decisive goal that keeps Inter in control of their destiny. Meanwhile, Napoli’s defeat against Como not only cost them first place but also raised fresh concerns. Despite this, Antonio Conte has downplayed the setback, insisting that his team is exceeding expectations this season. Only he and club president Aurelio De Laurentiis truly know whether that’s the case.

The real question is: did Napoli strengthen in January? Did they invest in the transfer market to give Conte the reinforcements needed to sustain a title challenge? The answer is no.

Conte has rolled up his sleeves and done his best with the squad at his disposal, but at this moment, it simply isn't enough. Injuries have taken their toll, and the team no longer displays the same dominance it did at the start of the season, when it seemed unstoppable. Cesc Fabregas’ Como, on the other hand, produced a magnificent performance, fully deserving their victory against the league leaders.

But beyond Como’s heroics, something appears to have jammed within Napoli’s system, and it is now up to Conte to find the solution before their title hopes slip away. Inter, by contrast, boasts an array of solutions. No matter the challenge, one of their stars always seems to find the key to unlocking the game.

Early in the season, it was Marcus Thuram; then came moments of brilliance from Denzel Dumfries, Fede Dimarco, and Hakan Çalhanoğlu. Now, it is Lautaro Martínez leading the charge. Simone Inzaghi deserves credit, he knows how to maximize the potential of every player at his disposal. His team is deep, talented, and adaptable, and more often than not, the result is victory.

Meanwhile, Gian Piero Gasperini’s Atalanta lurks in the background. Despite internal tensions (for example with Ademola Lookman...), especially his recent comments hinting at a possible departure, La Dea remains a serious contender. Even with Lookman’s issues, they continue to pick up points, and their presence in the title race cannot be ignored.

Winning the Scudetto would be nothing short of a miracle, but Atalanta has the quality and the team to dream. The fight for first place remains wide open. At this moment, the team facing the greatest difficulties is Conte’s Napoli.

The question is: can they once again find the answers to their growing problems?