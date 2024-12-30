Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Fonseca will bounce back from AC Milan axe

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is confident Paulo Fonseca will bounce back from his dismissal by AC Milan.

Fonseca was sacked by Milan on Monday morning and replaced by Sergio Conceicao.

Ancelotti told Radio Rai 1 this morning: “I still think that being sacked is part of a coach's job. It has happened to me a thousand times, when a team has problems the responsibility falls on the one man, the coach. It is not fair, but unfortunately it is like that, the coach is very much alone in his job, especially in difficulties."

The Italian also sent a message of support to the Portuguese: “You can argue about the way it happened, but in the end the result is that the coach stops training and is fired. I am with him, this happens with our work, but it is said that when one door closes, a new gate opens. I am sorry, but in time you will get used to the idea.”

On the match that Madrid lost to the Rossoneri, Ancelotti said: “We played them a couple of months ago and they deserved to win. They probably didn’t achieve the continuity that the board was asking for. The adaptation of the coach and new players must follow the results, especially at big clubs like Milan.”