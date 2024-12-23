AC Milan eager to write out Real Madrid clauses in Jimenez deal

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
AC Milan are eager to write out Real Madrid's buy-back clauses in Alex Jimenez's deal.

Jimenez was sold to Milan this past summer after a successful loan last season. The deal includes two options for Real to buy back the defender.

In the summer of 2025, Real can re-sign him for €9m and in the summer of 2026, the price will be €12m.

But La Gazzetta dello Sport says Milan wants to negotiate away these clauses.

The reason is that Milan consider Jiménez as a possible replacement for Theo Hernández in the longer term.

Hernández has been linked with Bayern Munich and Manchester United in recent days.

Milan plan to negotiate with Real Madrid over Jiménez's clauses in the coming months.

The fullback's contract with the Rossonero runs until the summer of 2028, with an option for another year.

