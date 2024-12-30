Ancelotti excited by Real Madrid season chances; but keeps door open to Roma

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has left the door open to a return to AS Roma.

Ancelotti insists he's happy and committed to Real, though refused to shut down the idea of coaching Roma again.

He told Rai Radio 1 today: “For me it is an honour and a pleasure to coach Madrid. Winning is never easy, but here it is easier than in other places. In the Champions League, reaching the final is everyone's objective, our path has not been easy up to this point, but there are two games left to qualify and then we will see.

"Liverpool have had a perfect run up to this point, but March and April are when you have to be ready.”

In Italy, many sources have linked Ancelotti with Roma, but the Italian sees this scenario as complicated for the moment, although he has not closed the door: “There is a lot of talk about it, but I am fine here and I am working to stay as long as possible.

"(Claudio) Ranieri is a friend and he is doing very well, I am happy. I have a great relationship with Roma, very good memories, but there is a long way to go from saying to doing. At the moment, I am fine here and I am not thinking about my future.

"I still have a two-year contract, but contracts can be broken or extended.”