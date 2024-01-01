Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-Man Utd boss Ferguson opens up about retirement decision
Bayern Munich board member Rummenigge: I asked Pep about Kompany before appointment
Chelsea midfielder Enzo regrets Benfica exit
Ex-Al Nassr manager Castro: Working with Ronaldo I understand why he's a phenomenum

PSV fullback Karsdorp: Mourinho called traitor EIGHT TIMES inside Roma locker room

PSV fullback Karsdorp: Mourinho called traitor EIGHT TIMES inside Roma locker room
PSV fullback Karsdorp: Mourinho called traitor EIGHT TIMES inside Roma locker roomAction Plus
PSV Eindhoven fullback Rick Karsdorp says Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho has never apologised after their bust-up at Roma.

Mourinho harshly criticised one of his players after a match against Sassuolo in November 2022.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mourinho  believed that the team was betrayed by the attitude of an unprofessional player. It turned out that the Portuguese was referring to Karsdorp

The 29-year-old broke his contract at the end of last summer and is now with PSV.

"Mourinho never apologised. He is not that kind of man. I noticed that he tried to restore our bond, but I kept him at a distance," Karsdorp told NU.nl.

"He called me a traitor about eight times in the dressing room. I can take it, that's okay, but he should never have done it in public. I blame him for that."

Karsdorp believes that there were no problems with Mourinho before that.

"We used to get along, we were close, so I was surprised by his actions. He went too far. After that dispute, I really should have left," he added.

Mentions
Serie AKarsdorp RickPSVAS RomaFenerbahceEredivisieSuper LigMourinho Jose
Related Articles
Everton, Villa alerted as Kent becomes FREE AGENT after Fenerbahce release
Zalewski happier at Roma after rejecting Galatasaray
Koopmeiners seeks Juventus improvement after victory over PSV