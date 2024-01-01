Koopmeiners seeks Juventus improvement after victory over PSV

Teun Koopmeiners was delighted with Juventus' Champions League win against PSV Eindhoven.

Juve were comfortable 3-1 winners on the night.

Koopmeiners said afterwards: “We are happy with the result, but we could have done more in possession. We had to keep the ball longer because opponents were tired, and attacking was easier.

“We want to control games at all times, not only for 30 or 60 minutes.

“Sometimes we did well; other times, we didn’t. We did better at Empoli, but we didn’t score. We are happy with the result but must improve in ball possession.

“I am feeling well. I worked during the break and I am still not 100% fit because I need more weeks.

“However, it was good to play for 90 minutes. I don’t have muscle problems, I am sure I can work to do even more.”