Everton, Villa alerted as Kent becomes FREE AGENT after Fenerbahce release

Former Liverpool and Rangers winger Ryan Kent is a free agent.

Fenerbahce have announced they've terminated Kent's contract today.

Kent joined Fener last year as a free agent from Rangers.

But it has been mutually agreed between the parties to go their separate ways.

A return to England has been mooted for Kent, 27, where Everton and Aston Villa have been linked with the winger.

A move to Lazio in January also was close to being agreed last season.