Zalewski happier at Roma after rejecting Galatasaray

Roma youngster Nicola Zalewski admits a move to Galatasaray was close.

Roma had accepted an offer from the Turkish giants, though Zalewski ultimately turned them down.

“I won’t lie: I was very close to completing the transfer to Galatasaray,” he told TVP Sport .

“There was a very good offer on the table, but I thought it over, I spoke to my family, and I think that I did what was the best thing for me.”

He added, “I have played recently and got back into the squad, so I am very happy. My objective is to play football and enjoy myself."