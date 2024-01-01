Zalewski happier at Roma after rejecting Galatasaray

Roma youngster Nicola Zalewski admits a move to Galatasaray was close.
Roma had accepted an offer from the Turkish giants, though Zalewski ultimately turned them down.
“I won’t lie: I was very close to completing the transfer to Galatasaray,” he told TVP Sport .
“There was a very good offer on the table, but I thought it over, I spoke to my family, and I think that I did what was the best thing for me.”
He added, “I have played recently and got back into the squad, so I am very happy. My objective is to play football and enjoy myself."