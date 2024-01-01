PSG launch €200 MILLION bid for Napoli stars Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia

Tribal Football
PSG have launched a stunning €200 MILLION offer for Napoli stars Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Il Corriere dello Sport says PSG have made the mega cash bid for the pair this week.

However, Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis has rejected the proposal.

De Laurentiis is insisting Kvaratskhelia is not for sale, while he referred PSG to Osimhen's €130m buyout clause.

Napoli are willing to sell the Nigeria international, but the starting point is Osimhen's clause.

