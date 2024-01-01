Chelsea launch cash-plus-players offer for Napoli star Osimhen

Chelsea are said to have put in their first bid for Napoli forward Victor Osimhen.

The Blues have been focusing on bringing in more young talent to the squad this summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, they are now set to go all in on the Nigeria forward, who is their prime goal scoring target.

Per journalist Damiano Er Faina, Chelsea are offering Romelu Lukaku, Cesare Casadei and €40 million.

Lukaku is one who Napoli very much want, as their manager Antonio Conte is a huge fan.

However, they will have to convince Napoli that such an offer is equivalent to the striker’s €120 million release clause.