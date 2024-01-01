Inter Milan eyeing departing Barcelona defender Alonso

Inter Milan are eyeing departing Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso.

Alonso is now a free agent after his Barca deal expired on Sunday.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says Inter is in search for a new wing-back this summer.

The reason is that Tajon Buchanan has suffered a serious injury, which requires surgery. The Canada international is expected to be missing for five to six months due to a leg break.

Inter now have set its sights on two free agents.

Alonso, 33, and also Layvin Kurzawa, 31, are being considered. They have left Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain respectively.