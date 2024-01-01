Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Inter Milan eyeing departing Barcelona defender Alonso

Inter Milan eyeing departing Barcelona defender Alonso
Inter Milan eyeing departing Barcelona defender Alonso
Inter Milan eyeing departing Barcelona defender AlonsoAction Plus
Inter Milan are eyeing departing Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso.

Alonso is now a free agent after his Barca deal expired on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

La Gazzetta dello Sport says Inter is in search for a new wing-back this summer.

The reason is that Tajon Buchanan has suffered a serious injury, which requires surgery. The Canada international is expected to be missing for five to six months due to a leg break.

Inter now have set its sights on two free agents.

Alonso, 33, and also Layvin Kurzawa, 31, are being considered. They have left Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain respectively.

Mentions
Serie AAlonso MarcosBuchanan TajonKurzawa LayvinInterBarcelonaPSGLaLigaLigue 1Football Transfers
Related Articles
Real Madrid eyeing Inter Milan defender Bisseck
PSG approach Barcelona for Cubarsi
PSG willing to pay world record fee for Barcelona superkid Yamal