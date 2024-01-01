REVEALED: Napoli ace Kvaratskhelia 'wants to come to England'

Napoli ace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia wants a move to the Premier League.

That's according to one source close to the Georgia dazzler.

Kvaratskhelia is being linked with Liverpool, but the Reds have been warned they face local competition.

A source close to the Georgia international's camp told the Liverpool Echo: "Liverpool have been linked with Kvaratskhelia, but two other Premier League clubs want him. He turned down PSG because he wants to come to England."

His agent Mamuka Jugeli told Georgian media earlier this month: "I don't want people to think that Kvara wants to stay at Napoli.

"We want to leave, but we are waiting for the end of the Euros so as not to disturb Khvicha. The priority is to join a team that plays in the Champions League."