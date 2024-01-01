Pasqualin: Can hot-blooded Juric handle Roma demands?

Agent Claudio Pasqualin has questioned whether new coach Ivan Juric's personality is the right fit for Roma.

Juric has taken charge after Roma's dismissal of club legend Daniele de Rossi.

Advertisement Advertisement

Pasqualin told TMW: "I am among those who were surprised and not only because the former Giallorossi coach is defined as a Roman icon. That the results were not as expected is a fact, but the feeling was that, with his knowledge of the environment, because Roma is a truly particular place and not for everyone, he could obtain the desired results.

"The choice of the Friedkins is wrong and hasty, harmful for the club, beyond the fact that there was a comparison between the Italian from Rome, the American from San Diego and the Greek from Larissa."

Asked how much influence chief exec Lina Souloukou had on the decision, Pasqualin continued: "Undoubtedly she will be on their side, the initiative, the request may have come from her, but only the Friedkins have the decision-making power.

"The CEO can probably make a request, but if the management does not agree, they reject it, it was the Friedkins who fired De Rossi without a shadow of a doubt."

On Juric, he added: "There may be some doubts because Juric is also quite hot-blooded, he is a citizen of the world and as such he will be able to adapt to any type of environment, but that of Roma, I repeat, is very particular. In the past there have been some episodes in which he himself admitted to having exceeded.

"In any case, he knows about football and knows how to move, but he also has a strong character. He is a good coach, but in certain contexts you are not always able to express yourself."