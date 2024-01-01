Allegri in frame as Friedkins sided with Roma CEO over De Rossi in sack blast

AS Roma chief exec Lina Souloukou was at the centre of coach Daniele de Rossi's sacking this morning.

Roma have announced the dismissal of De Rossi after a winless start to the season.

TMW says De Rossi was sacked after the Friedkin family sided with their CEO over De Rossi over their poor start to the season.

De Rossi reasoned that his new-look team needed time to gel, but Souloukou refused to accept the excuse in a meeting yesterday.

With owners, the Friedkin family, backing Souloukou's opinion, it was decided to dump De Rossi during calls last night.

Roma are expected to act quickly on a replacement with Max Allegri, Ivan Juric and Stefano Pioli - all available as free agents - being linked.