Juric named new coach of Roma

Ivan Juric has been named new coach of AS Roma.

Juric succeeds Daniele de Rossi, who was sacked by Roma on Wednesday morning.

The Croatian joins Roma as a free agent after leaving Torino at the end of last season.

He takes charge of a Roma team yet to win after the opening four games of the Serie A campaign.

Juric has penned a deal to June, with reports a 12 month option has been included.