Cosmi blasts Roma owners for De Rossi sacking

Former Genoa and Udinese coach Serse Cosmi has rallied to support Daniele de Rossi.

De Rossi was dismissed by Roma this morning with the team yet to win after the first four rounds of the Serie A season.

Cosmi has laid the blame on the club's owners, the Friedkins, insisting their lack of a football background is hurting the club.

He posted to social media: "Gratitude does not exist in nature, so it is useless to expect it from men.

"Come on Danie', we're always with you."

Former Torino coach Ivan Juric is now in talks with Roma about succeeding De Rossi.

