Osimhen admits to Galatasaray fans: I don't know if I'll stay
Galatasaray/Facebook
Victor Osimhen concedes he's likely to leave Galatasaray at the end of the season.

On-loan from Napoli, Osimhen is being chased by Europe's biggest clubs for the summer market.

After the stalemate with Fenerbahce, Osimhen told local reporters: "Let me be honest, at the moment I don't know.

"Until a few months ago no one would have imagined that I could come and play at Galatasaray and many thought that I would leave in January.

"As for me, I live in the moment and I don't know what will happen in the summer. I love these fans, the club, the city, for me it's a privilege and I'm enjoying this experience here."

