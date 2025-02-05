Napoli's Manna confirms trying to sign Garnacho and Saint-Maximin

Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna confirmed that the club attempted to sign former Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin.

The move ultimately fell through, with Napoli unable to secure a deal for the Frenchman.

Manna acknowledged the club's efforts in the market but admitted some targets, including Saint-Maximin, were unattainable.

He stated, per Chronicle Live: “We tried to sign Allan Saint-Maximin until the end but there were issues We couldn’t match the requests made by Al Ahli, same for Fenerbahce.

“I can confirm we had an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for Adeyemi. I also met Karim in Germany but the deal collapsed as he didn’t want to join us. I read today he’s already agreed to join another club for July… good for him!

“We made an important bid to Manchester United for Garnacho. We really wanted him. We weren’t able to agree on personal terms with Alejandro, he requested an important salary to leave in January and we must respect our players."