Real Betis table new proposal to Man Utd for Antony

Real Betis are making a new proposal to Manchester United for Antony.

Encouraged by United management's actions in recent days regarding the Brazil winger, Betis are pressing ahead with negotiations.

United have made it clear there is no way back for Antony, stripping him of his shirt number and slapping him on the transfer-list.

Betis can sign Antony for €35m, but while such a price falls within their range, the player's contract demands are out of their reach.

Instead, says Sport, Betis hope to balance the outlay by proposing a €20m deal to United, which would include a massive 30 per cent sell-on clause in the deal.

The offer has not yet been delivered, but the player is pushing through his agent for United to accept the offer.

