Napoli star Victor Osimhen has been offered to Newcastle United this past week.

Osimhen is currently on-loan with Galatasaray in Turkey and can be signed this summer from Napoli for €75m.

ChronicleLive says Newcastle have been offered the opportunity to sign Osimhen, 26, this summer.

Newcastle are looking for a new striker to work with Alexander Isak.

Osimhen is said to be of interest, but his high salary is a problem.