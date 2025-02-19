Man Utd send scouts to watch Osimhen at Galatasaray in search for a new striker

Manchester United sent scouts to watch striker Victor Osimhen at Galatasaray as they search for a new forward for the summer transfer window.

The Napoli winger who netted 26 goals in 32 games during the Neapolitans’ title-winning season and was named African Player of the Year for 2023 is currently on loan with the Turkish giants who are chasing the title this season. United are keen to bolster their attacking options this summer and he could be first on their shopping list.

Osimhen scored twice against Rizespor on Monday night to extend his club’s lead at the top of the table to six points. United sent scouts to watch the Nigerian in action as they seek a new striker despite signing Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee in recent windows who have failed to make an impression so far at the club.

The 26-year-old has previously spoken of his desire to play in England and the Premier League which led to a number of clubs to enquire about him before being put off by his £113million release clause at the time.

“Future in the Premier League? Of course, I would like to play it one day, for now I have other plans for my career. When the time comes you will know everything.”

If United were to bid for the impressive forward then they would have to trim down some of their current squad to make funds available so that they comply with financial rules. The club may also have to sell or loan out one of their existing strikers to make room for his arrival.