Ndicka: Roma players happy in England; De Rossi wants attacking football

AS Roma defender Evan N'Dicka says the players are happy at St George's Park in England.

Roma have spent part of their season at the English FA's HQ this week.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ndicka remarked: "They are absolutely positive. We are working well here at St. George Park, but even before in Trigoria we carried out intense and quality training. The ownership and the club are close to the team. The group is united and is working very well under the guidance by (Daniele) De Rossi. Now we have the goal of being ready for the championship.

"Yes, we train a lot on going out with the ball and also on playing higher as a line to be more aggressive. Mister De Rossi asks us to stay high even without the ball, we are working on this."

Asked about tackling new teammate Artem Dovbyk in training, he added: "Absolutely, I never hold back. I always go strong against anyone both in the match and in training. I can assure you that Artem is really very strong, it was enough for me to see him in 2-3 training sessions to be sure of it."