Roma striker El Shaarawy welcomes De Rossi's new deal

Roma striker Stephan El Shaarawy has welcomed coach Daniele de Rossi's new contract.

It was announced on Tuesday that De Rossi had penned a new deal to 2027.

And El Shaarawy said from Italy's Euros camp: "I'm very happy with De Rossi's renewal.

"We immediately got along well with him and as a coach he immediately proved to be very competent and capable.

"We're experiencing it well, we're a really good group that has fun and knows how to be together."

On his Italy selection, he added: "The choices are the coach's, we're training hard while waiting for the call. This is a very serious and professional group."