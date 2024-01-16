Tribal Football
Ex-Roma president Sensi: Friedkins and De Rossi working well
Former Roma president Rosella Sensi feels the club is in good hands.

Sensi has been impressed by the management of the Friedkins and the work of coach Daniele De Rossi.

"I think Roma is a lucky team," Sensi told La Stampa. 'Because it's in the middle. It combines both worlds. Even though the ownership is foreign, it's well-defined.

"There's someone, now, who is making themselves seen. The Friedkin family is present and organises the club."

On De Rossi, Sensi continued: "I know what they said at the beginning, but Daniele has proven to be an excellent coach. Maybe some people didn't know him well enough."

