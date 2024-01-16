Tribal Football
Most Read
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

De Rossi sends message to Roma fans after inking new deal

De Rossi sends message to Roma fans after inking new deal
De Rossi sends message to Roma fans after inking new deal
De Rossi sends message to Roma fans after inking new dealAction Plus
Daniele de Rossi is delighted with his new contract at AS Roma.

The coach has penned a new deal to 2027 this week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

De Rossi posted to social media today: "We said it 2 months ago and now it's black on white, but above all yellow on red.

"As a child, as a boy, as an adult, as a man. For Roma and with Roma for another three years. Thank you for the trust I've felt since day one.

"My staff and I can't wait to start working again to bring this team back to where it deserves to be.

"Forza Roma. Daniele".

 

Mentions
Serie ADe Rossi DanieleAS RomaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
De Rossi signs new Roma contract
Roma eyeing Man City outcast Phillips
Roma striker El Shaarawy welcomes De Rossi's new deal