De Rossi sends message to Roma fans after inking new deal

Daniele de Rossi is delighted with his new contract at AS Roma.
The coach has penned a new deal to 2027 this week.
De Rossi posted to social media today: "We said it 2 months ago and now it's black on white, but above all yellow on red.
"As a child, as a boy, as an adult, as a man. For Roma and with Roma for another three years. Thank you for the trust I've felt since day one.
"My staff and I can't wait to start working again to bring this team back to where it deserves to be.
"Forza Roma. Daniele".