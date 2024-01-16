De Rossi sends message to Roma fans after inking new deal

Daniele de Rossi is delighted with his new contract at AS Roma.

The coach has penned a new deal to 2027 this week.

Advertisement Advertisement

De Rossi posted to social media today: "We said it 2 months ago and now it's black on white, but above all yellow on red.

"As a child, as a boy, as an adult, as a man. For Roma and with Roma for another three years. Thank you for the trust I've felt since day one.

"My staff and I can't wait to start working again to bring this team back to where it deserves to be.

"Forza Roma. Daniele".