Napoli president De Laurentiis adamant Di Lorenzo and Kvaratskhelia will stay

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis insists there's no panic over the demands of Giovanni di Lorenzo and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to be sold this summer.

Both players are said to be ready to leave Napoli, but at new coach Antonio Conte's presentation today, ADL insists they could yet stay.

He said, "The captain is an extraordinary player, and also a man of great level. I can understand that he felt a little abandoned and annoyed in the last matches, I explained to him that for me it was impossible to abandon a person like him.

"However, the players are very young people and can be loaded but also unloaded. Let's hope that the European Championship can re-establish a certain serenity.

"With Kvara there are no problems because we have a contract: we will make him a proposal to change the contract and in any case I don't see any problems for him. Then there could also be those who make contact with the players without having been authorised by the club."