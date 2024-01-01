Kvaratskhelia pushed about Napoli future after Euros defeat

Tribal Football
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has left the door open over his future with Napoli.

The Georgia star was speaking after their Euros defeat to Turkey. 

He had gone into the game with Napoli angrily responding to claims from both his agent and father that he plans to leave this summer.

After the 3-1 loss on Monday, Kvaratskhelia said: “I feel good, I am focused only on the Euros and giving my all in this tournament. I will decide my future after that, but right now I am not thinking about anything other than this competition and the present.

“I don’t want to take into consideration all the things being said around.”

