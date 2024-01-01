Tribal Football
Napoli ace Kvaratskhelia hopes for Ronaldo chat as Manna jets in
Napoli ace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia hopes to speak with Cristiano Ronaldo tonight.

Georgia meet Ronaldo's Portugal in their final Euros group game.

Kvaratskhelia admits Al Nassr star Ronaldo is a hero of his and he told Goal: "Cristiano Ronaldo was my idol.

"I'm happy to meet him on the pitch. I dreamed of meeting him in person. Let's see what happens."

Meanwhile, it's been revealed Napoli sports chief Giovanni Manna is in Germany this week for talks with Kvaratskhelia. The player's agent and his father declared last week that he planned to leave Napoli after the Euros.

