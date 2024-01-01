Tribal Football
Di Lorenzo agent admits Napoli future remains unclear
The agent of Giovanni di Lorenzo admits his future with Napoli remains up-in-the-air.

The Italy defender has intimated he wants to leave Napoli this summer.

Agent Mario Guiffredi has been seen meeting with Napoli directors, but he says: "We didn’t even talk about Di Lorenzo.

"We only talked about Folorunsho, and almost reached an agreement. We didn’t mention Di Lorenzo, as he is at the Euros, we want to let him concentrate and everyone knows what we think about this.”

Di Lorenzo is being linked with Juventus this summer.

