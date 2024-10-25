Napoli president ADL coy on Kvaratskhelia contract talks
Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis is coy over new contract talks with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. coyly
The Georgia attacker's agent has been in Italy this week with negotiations over a new deal stalling.
ADL had appeared to agree terms with Kvaratskhelia over a contract worth €5m-a-year.
However, the player's demands have now jumped to a mooted €8m-a-year - which outstrips Napoli's budget.
Asked today if there was "any news" on the situation, ADL replied coyly: "What news will be, will be..."