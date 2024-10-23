Agent of Spurs defender Dragusin responds to Napoli rumours

Dragusin not interested in Napoli switch and aims to earn place at Tottenham

Tottenham defender Radu Dragusin is attracting interest from Napoli.

The Romania centre-back put pen to paper and committed his future to Spurs after turning down the likes of Bayern Munich last January, but has struggled to make an impression at the club.

Advertisement Advertisement

Dragusin has played just under 200 minutes across all competitions this season and now Italian giants Napoli are looking to snap him up in the January window.

But agent Florin Manea is quoted by Calcio Napoli 24 stating Dragusin isn't interested in a move to Napoli.

“I haven’t spoken to anyone, and I don’t think Tottenham want to let him go," he said.

“Radu is focused and wants to play his chances with Spurs. I’ve seen the news too, but – I repeat – I haven’t heard from anyone. We like that many teams are following him, but I also told the others who called me that – to date – we are not interested.

“No player is happy if he doesn’t play a lot, but he wants to fight for his place. We’ll see later how many games he plays, and we’ll evaluate, at this moment it’s premature to think about a transfer.”