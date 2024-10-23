Maradona Jr named new coach of Spanish club

Diego Maradona Junior has officially been appointed as the new coach of UD Ibarra.

Ibarra is a Spanish team in the fifth division of the Canary Islands. They're currently sitting in 14th position in Group 12 of the Tercera Federación.

The management has therefore decided to make a big change on the bench by sacking Francis Díaz on Monday. The announcement of the hiring of the son of Diego Maradona, was made on the club's social networks:

"Ibarra is pleased to present Diego Armando Maradona jr who will be the leader of the technical staff of the first team.

"After coaching several clubs of the Eccellenza Campania (regional league of the southern Campania region), such as Napoli United, Pompei FC and Montecalcio, the Italian-Argentine coach has signed with the club for the 2024-2025 season."