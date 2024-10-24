Napoli coach Conte pushed about Man Utd scouting Kvaratskhelia: Anything can happen

Napoli coach Antonio Conte says new contract talks have begun with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The Georgia international was watched by Manchester United scouts in last week's win at Empoli.

Asked about his star attacker, Conte said today: “There is an ongoing negotiation between the club and the player's entourage, we cannot go into the details.

"What I ask of Khvicha is that he continues doing what he does, that he is focused on the season. He is an exemplary professional and we are experiencing a very important season. I hope that everything is resolved in the best way for the club, the player and his agent, but I also know that in football anything can happen.

"There must be a satisfactory agreement for all parties. Beyond whether this agreement is reached or not, the player must continue to be focused. I see no problems and time will tell, we will see."

Napoli meet Lecce on Saturday, with many claiming the Azzurri are now title favourites.

But Conte insists: “We started with a defeat in Verona and they said all kinds of things to us, now it is the opposite. I always ask for balance: I respect all opinions, but sometimes they are subjective, because they do not value reality. Only those who have never won can say some nonsense, and I am hearing a lot.

"Those who have done so know what it takes to win again. Everyone can say what they want, but we must believe in our work and know that there will come difficult moments in which we must not throw away everything we have done.”