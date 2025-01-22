Tribal Football
Most Read
Salah drops fresh future hint after reaching Liverpool landmark
Former Man Utd forward Greenwood switches his international allegiance
Arteta reveals that calling Vieira from Porto could be an option due to injury crisis
Ex-Man Utd director applies for Liverpool job

Man Utd offered Napoli forward Osimhen in huge summer move

Ansser Sadiq
Man Utd offered Napoli forward Osimhen in huge summer move
Man Utd offered Napoli forward Osimhen in huge summer moveAction Plus
Manchester United are being offered Napoli star Victor Osimhen in the summer.

The Red Devils are on the lookout for a new frontman, either this winter or in the off-season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

They may be able to secure the Nigerian’s signature through another transfer deal.

Per Sky Sports, United’s Alejandro Garnacho has reached an agreement to join Napoli.

He wants to sign for the Italian club this winter, and the deal may yet include an Osimhen discount.

According to Il Mattino, Napoli want to cut the amount they pay for Garnacho by giving United a cut price on Osimhen.

Mentions
Osimhen VictorGarnacho AlejandroManchester UnitedNapoliPremier LeagueFootball TransfersSerie A
Related Articles
Man Utd winger Garnacho in talks with Conte over Napoli move
Napoli sporting director Manna pushed about Kvara - and Garnacho
Man Utd reject Napoli bid for Garnacho