Man Utd offered Napoli forward Osimhen in huge summer move

Manchester United are being offered Napoli star Victor Osimhen in the summer.

The Red Devils are on the lookout for a new frontman, either this winter or in the off-season.

They may be able to secure the Nigerian’s signature through another transfer deal.

Per Sky Sports, United’s Alejandro Garnacho has reached an agreement to join Napoli.

He wants to sign for the Italian club this winter, and the deal may yet include an Osimhen discount.

According to Il Mattino, Napoli want to cut the amount they pay for Garnacho by giving United a cut price on Osimhen.