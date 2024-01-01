Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Napoli great Krol tells Kvaratskhelia: Contracts must be respected

Napoli great Krol tells Kvaratskhelia: Contracts must be respected
Napoli great Krol tells Kvaratskhelia: Contracts must be respected
Napoli great Krol tells Kvaratskhelia: Contracts must be respectedAction Plus
Napoli great Ruud Krol has urged Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to commit to the Azzurri.

The Georgia winger's father and his agent have both announced he intend to leave after the Euros.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But Krol told Radio Marte:  "It is normal that several big clubs are interested in the player, it depends on Napoli's will whether to sell him or keep him.

"According to the words of his father and agent, the boy wants to play in the Champions League: it is understandable, but he must remember that there is a contract and contracts must be respected.

"When he arrived it was a crack: the opponents didn't know him, they had to study him. Then, as is normal for the second year, it was more difficult, also because the whole team did poorly and Kvara didn't have the contribution of his teammates."

 

Mentions
Kvaratskhelia KhvichaNapoliSerie A
Related Articles
Kvaratskhelia pushed about Napoli future after Euros defeat
Georgia coach Sagnol delivers Kvara update after Napoli fury
Napoli OFFICIALLY respond to Kvaratskhelia exit claims: It is not the agents or fathers who decide the future of a player...