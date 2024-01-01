Georgia coach Sagnol delivers Kvara update after Napoli fury

Georgia coach Willy Sagnol says Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is in good spirits after yesterday's Napoli row.

The star winger's agent and his father have both been rebuffed angrily by Napoli management after stating that Kvaratskhelia intends to leave after the Euros.

Advertisement Advertisement

Sagnol said from Georgia's camp: "These are private matters. He is always smiling, in a good mood. The chatter about him doesn't influence him."

Sagnol also reassured Georgia supporters: "It is normal for a professional like him to attract attention, just as it is normal for people to talk about his future. But I know for sure that right now he is one hundred percent focused on Georgia and he is not even reading the newspapers.

"It does not matter where I decide to place him. If he is well, he can do everything following his instinct. He must never worry about tomorrow, it will always have something good in store for him, even more so if he plays a good European Championship after a good championship."

Georgia kickoff their Euros campaign today against Turkey.