Napoli OFFICIALLY respond to Kvaratskhelia exit claims: It is not the agents or fathers who decide the future of a player...

Napoli have released a statement in reaction to the agent of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia claiming they will leave this summer.

Both agent Mamuka Jugeli and the player's father, Badri, have declared the winger wants to leave Napoli in the last 24 hours.

But in response, the Azzurri declared: "In reference to the statements of Kvaratskhelia's agent, Mamuka Jugeli, and his father Badri, Calcio Napoli reiterates that the player has a contract for another three years with the club. Kvaratskhelia is not on the market.

"It is not the agents or fathers who decide the future of a player under contract with Napoli but the Calcio Napoli club!!!

"End of story."