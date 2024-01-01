Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Napoli OFFICIALLY respond to Kvaratskhelia exit claims: It is not the agents or fathers who decide the future of a player...

Napoli OFFICIALLY respond to Kvaratskhelia exit claims: It is not the agents or fathers who decide the future of a player...
Napoli OFFICIALLY respond to Kvaratskhelia exit claims: It is not the agents or fathers who decide the future of a player...
Napoli OFFICIALLY respond to Kvaratskhelia exit claims: It is not the agents or fathers who decide the future of a player...Action Plus
Napoli have released a statement in reaction to the agent of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia claiming they will leave this summer.

Both agent Mamuka Jugeli and the player's father, Badri, have declared the winger wants to leave Napoli in the last 24 hours.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But in response, the Azzurri declared:  "In reference to the statements of Kvaratskhelia's agent, Mamuka Jugeli, and his father Badri, Calcio Napoli reiterates that the player has a contract for another three years with the club. Kvaratskhelia is not on the market.

"It is not the agents or fathers who decide the future of a player under contract with Napoli but the Calcio Napoli club!!!

"End of story."

Mentions
Serie AKvaratskhelia KhvichaNapoliFootball Transfers
Related Articles
STUNNER! Agent makes clear: 'Kvaratskhelia wants to LEAVE Napoli'
Marotta delighted with early Inter Milan signings Zielinski and Taremi
Napoli in Chelsea contact for Lukaku