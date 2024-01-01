Man Utd boss Ten Hag: I didn't want to lose McTominay

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has again stated he didn't want to lose Scott McTominay.

The Scot was sold by United to Napoli in August and he has hit the ground running in Italy.

"I am very happy for Scott," said Ten Hag.

However, Ten Hag is clear that he would prefer to have not seen McTominay leave United.

"As I said when he left, I didn't want this, but these are the rules that the club needs to adhere to," he said, referring to the Premier League's Profit & Sustainability laws.

"I would even say that the rules are bad, but that is the situation that was created by it. It forced us to make this decision."