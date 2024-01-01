Senior Man Utd watches Napoli star pair at Empoli

Tribal Football
A senior scout from Manchester United was in Empoli for the match between the Tuscans and Napoli on Saturday.

The Red Devils have set their sights on two Neapolitan players, says TMW - Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the Georgia international winger whose contract expires in 2027, and Alessandro Buongiorno, a defender who arrived last summer from Torino for around €40m.

It is likely that Kvara's decisive penalty will have made a good impact on the scout's report, while Buongiorno's first half was truly excellent.

Napoli are battling to agree a new deal with Kvara, who is currently earning less than €2m-a-year with the Azzurri. Napoli rejected a €100m offer from PSG for the attacker last summer.

Buongiorno, meanwhile, is now rated in the €70m class by Napoli.

 

